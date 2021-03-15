Thefts
Maryville
• John Lou-I Yau, Knoxville, reported at 9:24 a.m. Mach 12 that a man he hired to work for his contracting company in November 2020 stole several tools, including a pry bar, a claw bar, a compact utility shear and a diagnostic tool, valued in total at about $180.
• Xiedong Xu, Lawrence Avenue, Maryville, reported at 8:04 a.m. March 12 that someone he hired to do maintenance work at his business recently stole $10,000 in cash.
Blount County
• Saletha L. Stokes, Stone Tree Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:36 p.m. March 12 that someone stole a package with a patio table, valued at $130, from her doorstep.
