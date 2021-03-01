Thefts
Blount County
• Kathleen L. MacConnell, Wells Road, Maryville, reported at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 26 that someone stole a $300 children's motorcycle from her vehicle and resold it on Facebook.
• Richard T. White, Old Oliver Road, Walland, reported at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 26 that someone stole his $7,000 Suzuki four-wheeler.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 26 that a man shoplifted a $199 Dewalt jump starter.
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:31 p.m. Feb. 26 that a man and woman concealed a $150 vehicle battery in the woman's purse, then fled in a Nissan sedan.
• An employee for Chatham Lakeside Corporation, a vendor for Nature's Own Bread, reported at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 26 that someone took the wheels off his bread cart while it was parked at Walmart, 2410 Highway 411 S., Maryville. The total value of the wheels was $60.
