Thefts
Alcoa
• Germaine Black, Adkins Way, Louisville, reported at 4:53 p.m. March 20 that someone stole her wallet while she was inside Gas Express, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
Blount County
• Stacy G. Kessler, Fallen Leaf Court, Greenback, reported at 4:12 p.m. March 19 that someone stole three chainsaws, two weed cutters and a leaf blower out of his shed. Total value of the stolen items was $1,154.
• David J. Reno, Old Oliver Road, Walland, reported at 1:37 p.m. March 19 that someone stole his $600 trailer.
• Nicholas A. Shipley, Hodges Lane, Maryville, reported at 2:04 p.m. March 19 that someone stole his miter saw and leaf blower, valued at $700.
Maryville
• Andrew Lawson, Westfield Drive, reported at 9:07 p.m. March 21 that someone stole his thin-blue-line American flag and flagpole from his porch. The property was valued at $80.
• Joseph Isbell, Johnson Road, reported at 2:24 p.m. March 21 that someone stole the $150 battery out of his camper after he dropped it off at a self-storage business.
• Michael Kent, Burchfield Drive, reported at 11:06 a.m. March 20 that someone stole a paint sprayer and three washing machines from a construction site where he is a superintendent. The total estimated valued of the stolen items was $4,755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.