Thefts
Blount County
• Shawn C. Willocks, Heartland Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:29 a.m. March 28 seeing a leaf blower belonging to Loy's Lawn Care and Landscaping on the side of the road. Officers responded to Loy's and the owner said someone stole a 2002 Dodge R25 and trailer holding two leaf blowers, two weed cutters, two riding lawn mowers, five saws, two trimmers, a cordless drill, a level, a sprayer, a battery and a pressure washer. The total value of the stolen items was $61,843.
• Timothy D. McMahan, Morganton Road, Maryville, reported at 4:04 p.m. March 26 that someone stole 18 prescription pills and a pill box from his mother. The total value of the stolen items was $50.
