Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Food City, East Broadway Avenue, reported at 12:49 a.m. March 8 that someone broke the front door, came into the store and tried to steal an ATM using a dolly. The man was unsuccessful and the damage to the door was estimated at $500.
Alcoa
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 11:01 p.m. March 5 that someone swapped price tags on merchandise at self-checkout. The unknown person stole $13.80 worth of merchandise.
