Thefts
Blount County
• Jessica Kennedy, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville, reported at 12:32 p.m. March 28 that someone had stolen three guns from her bedroom between March 20 and March 30. The items were valued at $4,800.
• Judith Hill, Nickle Point Drive, Maryville, reported at 7:30 a.m. March 28 that someone had stolen $150 cash and $450 worth of cigarettes.
• Karin Love, Comstock Drive, Maryville reported at 7:32 p.m. March 28 that someone had stolen cigars from her garage. The items were valued at $63.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.