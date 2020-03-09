Thefts
Maryville
• Brenda Taylor, Abington, Virginia, reported at 1:27 p.m. March 6 that someone had stolen two LG phones and $25 cash from her vehicle while it was parked on Court Street. The phones were valued at $400.
• Mary Sizemore, Kingston, reported at 1:10 p.m. March 8 that someone had stolen several items from her vehicle while she was inside Waffle House, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville. The items, including winning lottery tickets, cash, a purse and a knife, were valued at $320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.