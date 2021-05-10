Thefts
Maryville
• The manager at Burger King, 730 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:49 a.m. May 6 that an employee stole an undetermined amount of cash from from a safe. The restaurant was $450 short when money totals were calculated, an incident report states.
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:11 a.m. May 6 that someone shoplifted a $379 push mower.
Blount County
• Allison S. Ehrhardt, Rolling Acres Way, reported at 5:3 p.m. May 9 that someone stole a /4419 gun that belonged to her.
• William L. Tantum, Calderwood Highway, reported at 2:29 p.m. May 8 that someone stole jewelry, a mirror, headphones, a lamp, a Playstation, a television, silverware, a painting and a battery from a residence, valued at a total $10,795.
