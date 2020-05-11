Thefts
Blount County
• Stephanie Oliver, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 4:28 p.m. May 8 that someone stole several items from her outbuilding. The items, including a toolbox, scrap metal and tools, were valued $800.
• Brittney Walters, Coulter Road, Maryville, reported at 11:24 a.m. May 9 that someone stole her mother's bike and left a child's bike on the scene. Walters' bike also was found down the street. The stolen bike has a total value of $550.
Alcoa
• Phyllip Woods, Craigs Chapel Road, Greenback, reported at 10:30 p.m. May 9 that someone stole his iPhone 11 Pro Max out of his shopping cart at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Road. The phone has a total value of $1,000.
• A front desk clerk at Woodspring Suites, 4412 Singleton Station Road, Louisville, reported at 9:05 p.m. May 8 that someone staying in the hotel took a 40-inch television off of the wall and walked out of the hotel with it.
• Murray Mizell, Borghild Road, Maryville, reported at 3:30 p.m. May 8 that someone stole his Samsung Galaxy from his vehicle. The phone has a total value of $100.
