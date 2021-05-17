Thefts
Alcoa
• Charles Lambert, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, reported at 11:30 p.m. May 14 that someone stole two large filing cabinets from Brown Chiropractic, 217 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa. The filing cabinets were outside of the building due to the floor inside the building being replaced.
• Jessica McFarland, Laurel Branch Drive, Alcoa, reported at 7:40 a.m. May 15 that someone stole the temporary license plate from her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.
Maryville
• Mary E. Dees, Boardman Avenue, reported at 3 p.m. May 15 that since May 12 someone had taken items valued at $2121.97, including a laptop, waterproof camera and mobile DVD player.
Blount County
• James B. Rickman, Calderwood Highway, reported at 9:10 p.m. May 15 that someone stole about $230 worth of tools from his shed.
