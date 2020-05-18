Thefts
• Alivia Marie Melfi, McGinley Street, Alcoa, reported at 3:09 p.m. May 15 that someone broke into her home through a window and left through a front door a stolen TV, which was not given a value in the incident report.
• The owner of U-Haul, Airport Highway, reported 11:03 a.m. May 17 that someone stole a motorcycle trailer valued at $3,000. The trailer was supposed to be returned May 7 and the owner unsuccessfully tried to contact the person who last rented the trailer.
• Lisa Dorsey, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, reported at 5:48 p.m. May 17 that someone broke into her outbuilding between May 15 and May 17 and stole her green push lawn mower. Dorsey could not recall the make or model of the mower but estimated its worth at $40.
• Katherine Webb, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, reported at 10:55 a.m. May 15 that someone stole her rental 2020 Chevrolet Impala from her driveway. The keys were inside Webb's purse, which also was stolen from inside the car. The purse contained Webb's wallet, which had $400 in cash, a Tennessee driver's license and a Regions bank card. The total value of the stolen items was $30,480.
• Charles Prater, Odell Road, Maryville, reported at 1:55 p.m. May 16 that someone stole his backpack leaf blower, weed eater and 1980s University of Tennessee autographed football from his shed. The items were valued at $450.
• A loss prevention employee at Walmart, U.S. Highway 411, reported at 11:57 p.m. May 15 that two men pushed two flat screen TVs out of the store and loaded them into a pickup truck, ultimately driving off without paying. Together, the TVs were valued at $237.06.
