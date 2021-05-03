Thefts
Alcoa
• Micheal Hunt Jr., South Rankin Road, Alcoa, reported at 2:13 p.m. April 27 that someone stole a red Craftsman brand push lawn mower from his residence within the past two weeks. The lawn mower is valued at $200.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 12:30 p.m. April 29 that an unknown woman stole $58.29 worth of food items.
• Paul Daulton, owner of Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 11:19 a.m. April 30 that someone stole three ladders valued at $235 from inside an empty store in the mall.
• James Green, Chantay Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:40 p.m. April 30 that someone stole his gun out of his vehicle while he was parked at Food Lion, 1707 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. A valued was not listed for the gun.
• Curtis Hembree, Bogle Street, Maryville, reported at 4:10 p.m. May 2 that someone stole his truck, a red Chevrolet Colorado, while he was inside Tobacco World, 2127 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The truck is valued at $8,000.
Blount County
• Charris Johnson, Parrottsville, Tennessee, reported at 6:15 p.m. May 2 that someone broke into her mother's residence on Mentor Road, Louisville, and stole two security cameras and a space heater. A sliding glass door also was damaged. The stolen items are valued at $160 and the damage to the door is estimated at $150.
