Thefts
Blount County
• Jeffrey M. Raper, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, reported at 12:07 p.m. Nov. 5 that someone stole his Xbox, Xbox controller, Xbox game and cell phone. The total value of the stolen items was $130.
• David A, Xanders, Tom McCall Road, Maryville, reported at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 5 that someone stole his 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, valued at $5,000.
• William R. Lee, Quarry Hollow Road, Friendsville, reported at 10:48 a.m. Nov. 5 that someone stole two welding cables and camper power cord from his property. The stolen items were valued at $1,273.
• John A. Martin, Meadowland Lane, Louisville, reported at 6:47 p.m. Nov. 8 that someone stole his 1994 Toyota 2x4 truck, valued at $1,500.
• Lou A. Hackney, Buelah Drive, Louisville, reported at 12:09 p.m. Nov. 8 that some stole her prescription eyedrops, valued at $600, from her car.
Alcoa
• Gwendolyn Oden, Clinton, Tennessee, reported at 8:31 a.m. Nov. 6 that someone stole her vehicle, a silver Volvo, while it was at the M Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
• A manager at U-Haul, 3699 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 7 that someone stole nine catalytic converters from U-Haul vehicles overnight. The stolen property is valued at $15,300.
• Samuel Daugherty, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, reported at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 7 that someone stole his vehicle, a maroon/red GMC Sonoma, while it was parked at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
