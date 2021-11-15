Thefts
Blount County
• Juanita S. Hartley, Winchester Drive, Walland, reported at 4:01 p.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole $7,995 worth of property from her home and car.
• Christian C. Davis, Nails Creek Road, Maryville, reported at 12:42 p.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole his motorcycle, which he valued at $4,000.
