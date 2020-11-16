Thefts
Maryville
• After Maryville Police officers alerted employees and owners at the Waterfront Bar and Grill, Greenbelt Dr., that an alarm was set off, they found video at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 15 showing that someone broke into the restaurant's offices and left with approximately $1,149.93 distributed in several bank bags.
Alcoa
• Anthony Cope, Jeffrey Lane, Alcoa, reported at 10:07 a.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole the registration off of his 2003 Saturn.
• Sanchez Fernando, East Edison Street, Alcoa, reported at 9:09 a.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole his license plate.
Blount County
• Judy McCroskey, Mimosa Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:17 a.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole cash and a North Face brand jacket from her home. The items are valued at $150.
• Janette Cox, Arthur Avenue, Maryville, reported at 12:34 p.m. Nov. 13 that someone stole her license plate.
• Alexandria and Jakob Palladino, Reed Road, Louisville, reported at 1:35 p.m. Nov. 13 that someone entered their home and stole multiple items including jewelry, a safe containing important documents, several Airsoft toy guns, a pocket knife, a firearm, ammunition and magazine for firearms. The items are valued at approximately $2,100.
