Thefts
Blount County
• Brandon J. Wagoner, Bingham Lane, Maryville, reported at 6:34 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone stole a jug of used motor oil from his residence. He estimated the value of the jug at $30.
Maryville
• David W. Nagle, Elm Drive, reported at 4:08 p.m. Oct. 27 that someone entered his home through an unlocked window and left with a Macbook Pro laptop valued at $800.
