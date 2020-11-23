Thefts
Blount County
• Cory H. Wethingon, Fowler, Indiana, reported at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 21 that someone stole his 2019 Ford F150, valued at $20,000.
• Larry S. Crum, Crum Road, Walland, reported at 10:05 a.m. Nov. 22 that someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, out of a 2000 Ford Ecoline owned by Oak View Baptist Church.
• Stephen R. Stallans, Long Hollow Road, Maryville, reported at 1:13 p.m. Nov. 20 that someone stole the tag, valued at $28, off his vehicle.
• William E. Brabson, Knoxville, reported at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 20 that someone broke into his hunting cabin and stole a knife, machete and shotgun, all valued at $300.
• Patrick C. Daniel, Barrington Boulevard, Maryville, reported at 11:07 p.m. that someone stole his utility trailer, valued at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.