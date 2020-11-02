Thefts
Maryville
• Sara A. Webb, Carpenters View Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 1 that someone stole her purse while she was loading her groceries into her car at Walmart, U.S. Highway 411. Items in her purse including bank cards, cash, keys, legal documents and jewelry, all valued at $1,422.
Blount County
• Matthew L. Graham, Cavalier Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 that someone stole his weed cutter and three saws, valued at $1,100.
• George A. McKinney, The Loop Road, Walland, reported at 2:13 p.m. Oct. 20 that someone stole several medications and a hand-crafted replica of his grandparents' home, valued at $600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.