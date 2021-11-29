Thefts
Alcoa
• Ashley Jackson, N. Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 1:34 p.m. Nov. 20 that her vehicle, a 2009 KIA Borrego, was stolen on Nov. 17. A report was filed and the vehicle has been registered as stolen.
• Frank Dempsey, Alcoa, reported at 11:26 p.m. Nov. 27 that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Clawges, stole $400 in cash from his car while he was parked at the CVS Pharmacy along South Hall Road in Alcoa. Clawges admitted to taking the money and agreed to return it.
• Taylor Spears, Harville Street, Maryville, reported at 2:37 p.m. Nov. 26 that several items, including a firearm, a check and a key were stolen from his truck while it was broken down on Bessemer Street near the 129 ramp. Spears stated he saw a man walking away from the truck and entering a nearby Zaxby's. The man was approached by police and the items were recovered. The suspect was transported to the Blount County Jail.
• The owner of Ole Ben Franklin Motors, 911 Louisville Road, Alcoa, reported at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 26 that a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport had been missing from the lot since Nov. 4. The vehicle is valued at $22,365. The vehicle has been registered as stolen.
