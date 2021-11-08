Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at the Wal-Mart at 1030 Hunter's Crossing Drive reported at 5:10 p.m. Nov. 6 that man and woman exited the store with more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise. The male suspect, identified as Stephen Davis, was tracked down and arrested.
• Phillip Horn reported at 9:39 a.m. on Nov. 5 that his vehicle had been broken into. Though nothing was taken, Horn noted that the key hole cover was stolen from the vehicle during the last week of September. The cost to replace the key hole cover was approximately $500.
