Thefts
Maryville
• Sammie Lynn King, Wales Avenue, Maryville, reported at 11:03 p.m. Oct. 11 that someone stole a tag valued at $36 off his car.
• Hassel M. Mace, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:02 a.m. Oct. 10 that someone stole his Jeep Cherokee overnight.
Blount County
• Eric R. Dalinger, Teton Way, Maryville, reported at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 9 that someone stole two of his guns, valued at $1,900.
• Ashley S. Hall, Cecilia Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:29 p.m. Oct. 9 that someone stole four rings, valued at $2,600, from her jewelry box in her home.
• Lakeon S. Yancey, Mentor Road, Louisville, reported at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 10 that someone stole her pistol.
• Reed A. David, Wheeler Road, Louisville, reported at 7:59 a.m. Oct. 9 that someone stole his gun and holster, valued at $225, from his 1999 Jeep Wrangler.
