Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention manager for Walgreens reported on Oct. 15 that around 12:35 p.m. Sept. 8, the Walgreens/DENSO Family Health Center pharmacy received a shipment of medication, which the pharmacist signed for without inspecting the full delivery. One of the 10 delivery crates, which contained 100 Ztampza ER (oxycodone) 9 mg pills with a street value estimated at $695, later discovered missing. The investigation is ongoing.
