Thefts
Maryville
• Johnathan Spaller, Carlton Court, Maryville, reported at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 18 that someone stole five fishing rods from his porch, valued at a total $806.
Blount County
• James P. Hackler, Main Road, Maryville, reported at 6:46 p.m. Oct. 18 that someone stole from his vehicle a lockbox containing four knives and $60 in cash. The stolen items were valued at $140.
