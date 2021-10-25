Thefts
Alcoa
• Austin Trevor Dunkel reported at 10:57 p.m. Oct. 22 that someone stole the license plate off his vehicle while it was at Fred's Garage, 1348 N. Wright Road, Alcoa.
• Clayton Ray Baird reported at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 23 that someone stole the license plate off his vehicle while it was parked at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive.
Blount County
• Jennifer C. Mackey reported at 11:05 p.m. Oct. 23 that someone stole her handgun out of the glovebox of her vehicle without forced entry. The value of the item was $600.
• Freda V. England, Allen Court, Maryville, reported at 11:48 a.m. Oct. 23 that someone stole one of her oil paintings from her garage. It was valued at $250.
Maryville
• Donald L. Collett, McGhee Street, reported at 10:04 Oct. 22 that someone stole items from his residence in February 2021. The total value of the items was $700, and the report did not state why the victim waited to report the theft.
