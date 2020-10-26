Thefts
Blount County
• Janet K. Teffeteller, Keeble Road, Maryville, reported at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone stole her collectible military coins, valued at $10,000, from her residence.
• Marvin L. Turner, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, reported at 4:31 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone stole his son's 1980 Honda CM400 motorcycle, valued at $600.
• Harvey H. Costner, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville, reported at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 23 that someone stole his pole saw and weed cutter, valued at $800, from the bed of his truck.
• Matthew A. McCommon, Hurtgen Circle, Friendsville, reported at 9:58 a.m. Oct. 25 that someone stole a hat, sunglasses and vehicle registration from his 2020 Chevrolet CLD. The stolen items were valued at $159.
Maryville
• A manager at Memorial Funeral Homes, Big Springs Road, Maryville, reported at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 25 that someone stole a catalytic converter off a car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.