Thefts
Blount County
• Stephanie A. Turner, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, reported at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 1 that someone stole a leaf blower and a drill from her property. The tools were valued at a total $209.
• Kaitlyn S. Germain, Parkview Court, Maryville, reported at 1:04 p.m. Oct. 10 that someone stole several parts off a pickup truck including a tire and a rim. The stolen parts were valued at more than $2,000.
Maryville
• Aron Walker reported at 6:42 p.m. Oct. 1 that the registration apparently was stolen from his truck while it was parked at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South, some time after 8:45 a.m.
Alcoa
• Peter Viner, Wheeler Road, Louisville, reported at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 2 that he left his wallet at Walmart. Video surveillance revealed a man identified as Jeremy Havens found the wallet and exited the store. Havens returned $160 in cash taken from the wallet but confessed to throwing he wallet and the rest of its into the water near Louisville Marina. He was cited with theft of property.
