Thefts
Maryville
• Daniel Toral, Barnes Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone stole his son's iPhone 7, valued at $1,000.
• Melodie B. Mastrogiovanni, St. Petersburg, Florida, reported at 11:33 a.m. Oct. 2 that someone stole a package from a residence after it was delivered by FedEx.
• Anthony Lynn Waldo, Lenoir City, reported at 12:18 p.m. Oct. 2 that someone stole his 2008 Chevrolet Impala.
Blount County
• William B. Costner, Sheets Hollow Road, Greenback, reported at 9:31 p.m. Oct. 4 that someone stole his 2015 Honda AXL, valued at $15,000.
• Russell A. Pass, McCarty Road, Louisville, reported at 4:44 p.m. Oct. 4 that someone stole his refrigerator, valued at $1,500.
• Terry L. Pool reported at 3:49 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone stole the catalytic converter out of his 1999 Ford F250; it was valued at $600.
Alcoa
• Sergio Rocha Fernandez, Grant Street, Alcoa, reported at 6:15 a.m. Oct. 2 that someone stole his Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck from his driveway. The value of the truck was not given.
• Geanna Hodge, Mildred Drive, Alcoa, reported at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 3 that someone stole a white gold and diamond bracelet from her house sometime between early September and the time of the report. The bracelet is valued at $1,500.
