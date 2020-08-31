Thefts
Blount County
• Brian J. Moon, Farmer Road, Rockford, reported at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 29 that after a white van backed into his driveway, a white man got out of the vehicle, went into Moon's backyard and stole a push lawnmower. Moon yelled at the man but he ran to the van and loaded the mower. Another white man drove the van away. Rangel H. Palacios, Farmer Road, Maryville, arrived on the scene and told officers he was missing a pressure washer. The total value of the missing items is $750.
Alcoa
• William T. Freeman, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 28 that someone stole the license plate off his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
