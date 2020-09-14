Thefts
Alcoa
• An employee at Shoe Carnival, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 12 that someone stole three pairs of shoes valued at $209.96.
• Kimberly Jenkins, a driver for Airport United Taxi, reported at 3:40 p.m. Sept. 13 that she picked someone up from the Kroger in Maryville and drove them to the Kenjo Gas Station, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, where the person left without paying the $24 fare.
Blount
• Marcus Sims, Grade Road, Rockford, reported at 12:14 p.m. Sept. 13 that someone took the license plate, valued at $24, from his 1996 gold Ford Explorer.
• David L. Casto, Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 11 that someone busted out the back window of his truck and stole his wallet, credit card, cigarettes and lighter. The items were valued at $213.
• Julie M. Reagan, Freeman Road, Rockford, reported at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 10 that someone broke into her house and stole jewelry, clothing, diapers, soap, a CitiBank card and several gift cards. The total value of the stolen items was $510.
• An employee at South Blount Utility District, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, reported at 8:51 a.m. Sept 11 that someone stole a backflow device off a water meter, causing water to flow into the street. The total value of the stolen item and wasted water was $751.
• Scott R. Tipton, Crown Point Road, Maryville, reported at 7:52 a.m. Sept. 11 that someone stole his Yamaha jet ski, valued at $5,000.
•Jasmine N. McBrayer, Black Forest Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 11 that someone stole the license plate off her silver 2008 Mazda M6I. The license plate was valued at $26.
• William F. Mattison, Light Pink Road, Louisville, reported at 7:46 a.m. Sept. 10 that someone stole his utility trailer, valued at $500.
