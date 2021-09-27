Thefts
Blount County
• Tennie E. French, Farnum Street, Friendsville, reported at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 that someone may have stolen several items from her residence while she was at the hospital with her husband.
• Joshua W. Curtis, Tyler Road, Maryville, reported at 2:18 p.m. Sept. 26 that someone stole a motorcycle.
Maryville
• Charles W. Lester II, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, reported that between about 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 someone broke his car window and took his wallet. Damage to the window was estimated at $300, and the wallet had $500 cash in addition to his driver’s license and debit/credit cards.
Alcoa
• Tammie Franklin, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, reported that someone stole approximately $10,500 worth of books and $17,000 worth of blown glass art pieces from her storage unit at New Midland Self Storage, North Calderwood Street, Alcoa.
