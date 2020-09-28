Thefts
Maryville
• Kimberly M. Goforth, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 7:54 p.m. Sept. 27 that someone smashed her car's front passenger window while it was parked at Aubrey's, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, and stole her wallet, bag and their contents, all valued at a total of $441.
• Kensie Mikal Dockery, Moss Lane, Louisville, reported at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 27 that someone stole her wallet while she was on break. The wallet and its contents were valued at $35.
• A city of Maryville employee reported at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 25 that a resident illegally turned his power meter back on after it had been shut off in August for delinquency. The man told law enforcement he believed the former homeowners had died and the water hadn't been legally turned on. A report shows the resident has to pay the city $286.93 in overdue bills or charges will be filed.
Alcoa
• Melinda D. Venters, Telford Street, Alcoa, reported at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 25 that someone stole the license plate from her 1981 Kawasaki motorcycle while it was parked at Woodspring Suites, 4412 Singleton Station Road, Alcoa.
• Janeth Rose Davidson, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 25 that someone stole the license plate from her 2002 Ford Taurus between Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 while it was parked at Meadowood Apartments.
