Thefts
Alcoa
• Keila Danielle Castleberry, a resident at House of Miracles on Aluminum Avenue, reported at 6:08 p.m. March 30 that her roommate stole several articles of clothing including two pairs of boots. The items were valued at $1,730.
• James Golden, an employee at Keystone Automotive, 3475 Northbend Circle, reported at 6:42 a.m. March 30 that at some point over the weekend, catalytic converters had been stolen off two cargo trucks. The parts were valued at $5,000.
