Thefts
Maryville
• The loss prevention manager at Target, 800 Watkins Road, Maryville, reported at 11:02 a.m. April 12 that someone stole two Series 6 Apple Watches and a pair of Apple AirPod Pros. The total value of the stolen items was $1,094.97.
• The manager at Advance Auto Parts, 1750 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:54 a.m. April 12 that someone stole $123.98 worth of vehicle parts. The manager has since spoken with the suspect, who agreed to come back and pay for the parts, but hasn't done so yet, an incident report states.
Blount County
• Jeffery T. Pearce, Oxford Hills Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:59 a.m. April 12 that someone stole a $1,100 kayak while ransacking his storage building.
