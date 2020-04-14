Thefts
Blount County
• Stephen Sandy, Water Oak Drive, Seymour, reported at 3:24 a.m. that two men were in his driveway pushing his truck out toward the street when his Ring-brand camera alerted him and he went outside to stop them. Sandy told deputies that when he saw the two men, he yelled "Stop!" and fired one warning shot from a handgun into the ground. Sandy said a different handgun was missing from his car, but that was the only thing that appeared to have been stolen.
Maryville
• Karissa R. McCoy, Merganser Lane, Maryville, reported at 11:09 a.m. April 9 that someone broke into her car while it was parked at Kroger, North Foothills Plaza Drive, and stole a purse, a GPS, cologne bottles and a radar detector. The passenger side window also was broken. In total, there was $931 in damage and stolen items.
Alcoa
• Addie Loftis, Bridgeway Drive, Maryville, reported at 5:20 p.m. April 7 that her $1,000 cell phone went missing, and was possibly stolen from her purse while she was shopping at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive.
• Lorie Haggerty, South Maple Street, Maryville, reported on 4:57 p.m. April 8 that a man who began talking to her while she was shopping at Dollar General, 344 Gill St., reached into her purse and stole her wallet before leaving the store. The wallet contained a Samsung 8 cell phone, a Tennessee driver’s license and $5 in cash.
• A service manager at TruGreen Lawn Care, 3312 N. Part Blvd., reported on 7:15 p.m. April 13 that several employees were unable to start their cars after the catalytic converters were taken off the vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.