Thefts
Blount County
• Castillo Garcia, Knoxville, reported at 9:25 a.m. April 19 that someone broke into his enclosed trailer and stole multiple items.
Maryville
• The pastor of Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, reported at 3:30 p.m. April 19 that someone cut off and stole the catalytic converter and O2 harness from a van owned by the church.
