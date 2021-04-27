Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:57 p.m. April 26 that a man and woman tried to shoplift $1,529 worth of items, but ditched them and fled when confronted. Home Depot recovered all of the items.
• Christopher R. Crabtree, Belfast Street, Maryville, reported at 5:55 p.m. April 26 that someone stole a $400 Xbox and $600 Glock handgun from his residence.
• Dennis Eugene Flynn, Rays Gap Road, Seymour, reported at 12:42 p.m. April 26 that someone stole his vehicle while it was parked at Foothills Mall, 197 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville. The vehicle also had an iPhone and $11,500 cash in it.
Blount County
• Tiffany A. Flach, West Hill Avenue, Friendsville, reported at 11:09 a.m. April 26 that someone bought a new iPhone 12 from her through eBay, but claimed it didn't work, had money refunded to them through Flach's account and sent Flach back an old cookbook instead of the iPhone.
