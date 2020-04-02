Thefts
Alcoa
• Lowe's Home Improvement, Hunters Crossing Dr., reported at 3:51 p.m. March 27 that a person later identified as Justin L. Bradshaw of Knoxville tried to steal a chain saw and a tile saw but after being confronted left with only the chain saw. After reviewing video footage from a location in Knoxville, it was determined Bradshaw stole around $2,000 worth of merchandise.
Blount County
• Tennyson Daugherty, 42, 1950 Smoky View Circle, Maryville, reported at 8:04 a.m. April 1 that his 2000 BMW 28I was stolen by Michelle Alger, 38, 721 Hassler Mill Road, Harriman, after allowing her to borrow the vehicle March 29. Alger told Daugherty via text messages that the vehicle was taken from her by Robert Adkins, 41, 222 Griffitt Street, Maryville. The vehicle is valued at $3,000.
Maryville
• Kroger, Foothills Plaza Drive, reported at 6:36 p.m. on April 1 that eight cosmetic items were stolen by Anita Mooring, Woodridge Drive, Maryville. After meeting with police on site, Mooring was issued a citation. The value of the cosmetic items were valued at $81.80.
• Fredy Gonzales, Lenoir City, reported at 8:10 a.m. April 1 that multiple tools were stolen from a trailer on Heathmoor Court, Maryville. The stolen tools were valued at approximately $4,000.
• Target, Watkins Road, reported at 2:12 p.m. April 1 that two people were caught on security cameras stealing a vacuum cleaner. The people were caught on video camera and later identified as Christopher J. Lewis and Amie L. Howell. The price of the vacuum cleaner was $399.99.
