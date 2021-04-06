Thefts
Blount County
• James C. Crisp, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, reported at 9:27 a.m. April 5 that someone stole $2,240 worth of items from his storage building.
Alcoa
• Kourtnie Heidel, Juniper Avenue, Alcoa, reported at 12:42 p.m. April 1 that someone entered her home office and stole three debit cards. No money was missing from the accounts.
• A manager at Burkes Outlet, 129 N. Calderwood St., Alcoa, reported at 7:39 p.m. April 1 that two people shoplifted $523.26 worth of merchandise from the store.
• A manager at Evolution Wireless, 226 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa, reported at 2:41 p.m. April 2 that a former employee stole $200 in cash from the store.
• Keeana Agee, Rutledge Drive, Louisville, reported at 7:57 p.m. April 3 that someone stole her wallet from Kroger, 244 S. Hall Road, Alcoa. The wallet and its contents are valued at $560.
