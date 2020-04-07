Thefts
Maryville
• Craig Kelley, Knoxville, reported at 9:05 a.m. April 6 that one of his previous employees, who had recently been let go, stole a company-issued iPad worth an estimated $550. Kelley reported that instead of returning the iPad, the former employee pawned it at Atomic Pawn, 530 Foothills Plaza, Maryville.
Alcoa
• Neil Troyer, Linden reported at 7:40 a.m. April 3 that someone stole nearly $7,500 worth of his possessions, including coins, tools, checks and his wallet. Troyer was in the area for work and had been staying at the Holiday Inn, Associates Boulevard.
• Andrew Bailey reported at 7:51 a.m. April 3 that someone stole a corporate credit card from Arconic Tennessee Operations. The card had been locked in an office before it was stolen, Bailey said.
• James Smith, Grove Street, Maryville, reported at 4:18 p.m. April 2 that someone stole a taillight off his trailer while it was parked at Cash American Pawn, Calderwood Street.
• A loss prevention employee at Lowe's, Hunters Crossing Drive, reported at 10:09 a.m. April 3 that someone stole a tool set valued at $400 in February.
