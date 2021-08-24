Thefts
Alcoa
• Telissa Lloyd, Grayson Drive, Alcoa reported at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 23 that someone took her white 2003 Honda Pilot while she was unloading groceries. Lloyd said the ignition was faulty and the engine did not turn off when she removed the key. The SUV was found unoccupied in the parking lot of Food City, 2135 E. Broadway Ave., and returned to Lloyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.