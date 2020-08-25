Thefts
Alcoa
• Amanda Kay Captain, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 4:54 p.m. Aug. 24 that someone stole her keys, phone and vehicle, with the vehicle valued at $3,850, the items in the vehicle valued at $1,028 and the phone valued at $200.
Blount County
• Myron C. Downs, North Panoscenic Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 24 that someone stole several rings and necklaces from her jewelry box while she had workers in her home. The total value of the items was $6,750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.