Thefts
Maryville
• Brianna C. Bushong, Maggie Street, Maryville, reported at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 2 that someone took a package of essential oils, valued at $25, from her mailbox. Bushong said she received notification that the package was delivered, but it was not in her mailbox. She said security camera footage showed a white F-150 pickup truck stop at the mailbox at about 2:13 p.m., and someone removed the package and sped away.
Blount County
• Kaitlyn N. Larson, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, reported at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 1 that someone stole from her residence several items, including a ring, a vape device and office supplies, valued at a total $630. She also said someone broke a $100 door knob.
• Sadie N. Hicks, East Old Topside Road, Louisville, reported at 8:07 p.m. July 30 that someone stole her $10,000 car.
• Sara E. Guillen Rivera, Cedar Street, Rockford, reported at 2:43 a.m. July 28, that someone stole the $30 license plate off her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.