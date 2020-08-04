Theft
Alcoa
• An employee at Bill’s Outpost, North Calderwood Street, Alcoa, reported at 5:39 p.m. July 31 that a shotgun that had been traded into the store was reported as stolen out of North Carolina. The shotgun was placed into evidence at the Alcoa Police Department.
• Steve Odom, Black Mash Hollow Road, Townsend, reported at 7:13 a.m. Aug. 3 that someone stole a large concrete mixer from a construction site he was working at on East Lincoln Road, Maryville. The mixer is valued at $2,800.
• Richard Dillon, Cerritos Way, Louisville, reported at 1:19 p.m. Aug. 3 that his Samsung cellphone was stolen from his van while he was inside the Laundromat, Lakemont Drive, Alcoa. The phone is valued at $400.
Blount County
• Richard Jennings, Fred Jennings Road, Walland, reported at 10:42 a.m. Aug. 1 that someone stole three chainsaws and a weed trimmer from his garage. The stolen items are valued at $900.
• Alahna McDonald, Auto Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 1 that someone stole from her porch five fishing poles worth $535.
• Katherine Webb, Roddy Branch Road, Rockford, reported at 12:27 p.m. Aug. 2 that someone broke into her residence and stole jewelry and several electronic items, including a television and laptop. They are valued at $4,300.
Maryville
• Daniel Swayney, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, reported at 9:21 p.m. July 31 that he realized his wallet was missing after eating at Taco Bell, East Lamar Alexander Parkway. The wallet was never recovered. The wallet and contents, including cash, are valued at $200.
• Sarah Spradlin, Palma Way, Maryville, reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 that someone stole her 2010 Chevrolet Silverado from her driveway overnight.
• An assistant manager at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 1 that someone stole his cellphone, which is valued at $459.99.
• Wayland Raymond, Trail Ridge Drive, Maryville, reported at 9:08 a.m. Aug. 2 that someone stole several tools from his business, Wolf’s Total Home Repairs, and pawned them. The tools, including an air compressor, grinder, two saws, two nailers, drill and screwdriver set, are valued at $780.
