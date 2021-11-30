Thefts
Blount County
• Brittany S. Hatcher, Alisha Way, Maryville, reported at 5:17 p.m. Nov. 27 that around Oct. 27-28 someone charged $7 from a website to her bank account without her knowledge or consent. The same day she reported that from Nov. 19-20 someone took a $10 mop and about $3 in change from her unlocked car.
• Mildred I. Hippele, McGill Avenue, Maryville, reported on Nov. 26 that since 6 p.m. Nov. 25 someone had taken 86 prescription medication pills, valued at $860, and $290 cash from her residence.
• Daniel Hobbs, Blockhouse Road, reported at 8:24 p.m. Nov. 25 that since 9 a.m. Nov. 24 someone had taken a 12-gauge Benellli pump-action shotgun, valued at $500, from his residence.
• James Lones, Doc Norton Road, reported on Nov. 26 that his mailbox, valued at $100, had been stolen since 6 a.m. He also reported that on Nov. 20 he found burned wood inside his mailbox, which had destroyed some of his mail.
• Robert Gregory Stooksbury, Louisville, reported on Nov. 29 at 12:54 p.m. that sometime between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, a hood ornament was stolen from his 1999 Cadillac Deville. The hood ornament is valued at $200.
Maryville
• An associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 29 that since Nov. 19 someone had taken the catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, from the church van.
Alcoa
• Samantha Helton, Ocean Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 29 that a check received from a company called Artistic Client Based Info could not be deposited into her bank account. Further investigation revealed the owners of the company, whom Helton had met online, possibly accessed her bank account, leaving her with a checking account balance of -$620 a savings account balance of $5. Helton stated with the money missing from her accounts and the check she cannot deposit, she has been deprived of $3,415.02.
