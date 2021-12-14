Thefts
Alcoa
• Benjamin Manuel reported at 3:08 p.m. Dec. 11 that someone stole his vehicle registration tag while the vehicle was parked at his residence on East Edison Street.
Blount County
• Daniel G. Rader, Ellejoy Road, reported at 8:29 a.m. Dec. 10 that someone had stolen household items and tools from inside his residence currently under construction. The household items stolen belonged to him, and the power tools stolen belonged to his contractor, Baldwin Construction. The total value of stolen items was between $10,000 and $20,000.
• David A. Osborn reported at 9:58 a.m. Dec. 13 that someone had stolen and attempted theft of items from his residence under construction on Temple Road. They had attempted to steal a refrigerator, but couldn't get it through the door, the report states. It was damaged, a doorknob was broken off and the carpet was stained from red clay mud. That damage was valued at $1,815, and a range that was stolen valued at $1,300.
