Thefts
Alcoa
• Horace Franklin Odom, Airport Highway, Alcoa, reported at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 14 that between Oct. 15 and Dec. 14, someone stole his vehicle from Murphy's Gas, 1051 Hunter's Crossing Drive.
Blount County
• Jana D. Sullivan, White Pine Lane, Rockford, reported at 3:46 p.m. Dec. 11 that someone took her Army ID card from her wallet within the last month.
• Eric Stiegler, Cove Point Road, Louisville, reported at 11:59 a.m. Dec. 14 that someone stole nine various tools and a tool bag from his work truck overnight. The stolen items are valued at $6,140. The tools belonged to his employer, PK Plumbing.
• Wayne Graham, Wedgewood Estates Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 14 that someone stole several pieces of hardwood flooring from an additional residence on his property. The flooring is valued at $280.
