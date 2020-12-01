Thefts
Maryville
• An employee at Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:04 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man put a Milwaukee impact driver set in a baby stroller, threw a blanket over it and left the store. When confronted by the employee, the man grabbed the merchandise and ran to a black Infiniti G35 vehicle, which drove off, an incident report states. The total value of the driver set was $399.99.
Blount County
• Eliza R. Smith, Chessingham Drive, Maryville, reported at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 1 that her 2014 Dodge Journey vehicle was broken into overnight and about $5 in change stolen from it.
