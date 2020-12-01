Thefts
Maryville
• Cynthia McNutt, Murphy, North Carolina, reported at 6:14 p.m. Nov. 29 that she left her wallet in the bathroom at the West Broadway Avenue Pilot gas station and found out later someone used her credit card at Home Depot, Foothills Mall Drive. The wallet also contained other bank cards, her driver's license and $300 in cash. McNutt said between items stolen and credit card purchases, she lost $517 in total.
• Austin Tyler Pecot, Dawnybrook Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:16 a.m. Nov. 28 that someone stole a trampoline, which was still in its box and valued at $198.
• Elizabeth Anne Pecot, Andrea Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:16 a.m. Nov. 28 that someone stole money from her wallet and made two purchases on her Weigel's credit card. Between the credit card purchase and the stolen money, Pecot said she lost more than $87.
Blount County
• Lora McBee, Johnson Road, Louisville, reported at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 25 that someone stole her pickup truck, a 2002 Ford F150, from her residence overnight. The truck is valued at $3,000.
• Joseph Klein, North Wildwood Road, Maryville, reported at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 25 that while at the Dollar General, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, someone stole his iPhone 8. The case contained his driver license, four credit cards and an insurance card. The stolen items are valued at $840.
• Roy L. Dunmore, Kenzie Drive, Louisville, reported at 11:39 a.m. Nov. 25 that a firearm, two boxes of ammunition and $75 in cash was stolen from his vehicle overnight. The stolen items are valued at $675.
• Garry Atchley, Mountain View Circle, Maryville, reported at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 27 that someone stole tools from his vehicle overnight. The tools are valued at $700.
• Chad Huffstetler, Morganton Road, Maryville, reported at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 27 that someone stole several tools from the backseat of his vehicle overnight. The tools are valued at $400.
• Joshua Phillips, Dunkirk Drive, Maryville, reported at 1:55 p.m. Nov. 27 that someone stole an unopened pack of cigarettes and $260 in cash from his vehicle overnight.
• Kenneth Payne, Field Crest Drive, Maryville, reported at 3:08 p.m. Nov. 27 that his vehicle had been ransacked and a firearm missing. The Kimber brand firearm is valued at $580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.