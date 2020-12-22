Thefts
Blount County
• An employee at Rufus H. Smith Jr. Construction, Knoxville, reported at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 21 that someone stole the company's portable office trailer while it was parked 1601 Indigo Drive, Maryville. A Stihl weed cutter later was reported to have been stolen with the trailer as well. The total value of the stolen items was $5,800.
• Beltran S. Rodriguez, Knoxville, reported at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21 that someone broke into his Haulmark Cargo trailer while it was at 721 Hopewell Road, Maryville, and stole multiple items worth a total of $4,127.05.
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 6:39 p.m. Dec. 21 that someone stole $115.71 worth of grocery items.
• An employee at Broadway Towers, 132 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 21 that a woman took a Walmart package from the lobby that actually belonged to someone else. The woman said the package contained personal medication, but it actually contained 10 pounds of parmesan cheese worth approximately $53, an incident report states.
