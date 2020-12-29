Thefts
Maryville
• A loss prevention employee at Food City, 1715 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, reported at 3:17 p.m. Dec. 28 that a woman didn't pay for packaged meats valued at $20.
Blount County
• Monica M. Helgeson, Laurel Road, Townsend, reported at 4:21 p.m. Dec. 22 that someone broke into her camper at a Walland address and damaged and stole multiple items. The total value of the stolen items was $1,280 and the total value of the damaged items was $1,004.
• Jesse T. Black, Dunkirk Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:38 a.m. Dec. 23 that someone stole a package containing a Dyson V177 portable vacuum off his front porch. The total value of the vacuum was $300.
• James R. Clark, McGhee Road, Maryville, reported at 6:49 p.m. Dec. 23 that someone broke into his outbuilding and stole a dirt bike and a motorcycle fairing kit. The total value of the stolen items was $1,018.35.
• Kara D. Lundy, Beacon Way, Rockford, reported at 4:40 p.m. Dec. 28 that someone broke into her residence and stole multiple items worth a total of $800.
